Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

West Memphis housing development coming to Big River Landing East

West Memphis housing development project.
West Memphis housing development project.(City of West Memphis, Arkansas)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS. Ark. (WMC) - The Big River Landing East community is prepared for housing development.

West Memphis is adding its first housing development in over 40 years.

The community known as Big River Landing East will take the benefit of the housing development project, consisting of new amenities such as new carports, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, vinyl windows and plank siding.

Mayor McClendon states, “This new neighborhood is being developed in one of the areas of our city that has been neglected for decades. Not only will this investment change the complexion of that whole part of our city, but it will make the American dream a reality for many deserving families,”

The main goal from Mayor McClendon is to bring back these communities that have dilapidated houses and businesses in hopes of bringing investment into the West Memphis community.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Kurtrell Williams
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 Harbor Town murder
MAS in need of foster homes as shelter reaches record numbers
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
City watch canceled for 12-year-old who went missing