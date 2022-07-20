West Memphis housing development coming to Big River Landing East

WEST MEMPHIS. Ark. (WMC) - The Big River Landing East community is prepared for housing development.

West Memphis is adding its first housing development in over 40 years.

The community known as Big River Landing East will take the benefit of the housing development project, consisting of new amenities such as new carports, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, vinyl windows and plank siding.

Mayor McClendon states, “This new neighborhood is being developed in one of the areas of our city that has been neglected for decades. Not only will this investment change the complexion of that whole part of our city, but it will make the American dream a reality for many deserving families,”

The main goal from Mayor McClendon is to bring back these communities that have dilapidated houses and businesses in hopes of bringing investment into the West Memphis community.

