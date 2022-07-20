U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls retail theft a national crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are working to combat retail theft which is now being classified as a national crisis.

In fact, more than 50% of small business owners reported an increase in shoplifting in 2021.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what must be done to help businesses and consumers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

