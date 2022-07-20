Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Tennessee Tech hosting engineering and computer camp for high school students

high school students at Tennessee Tech
high school students at Tennessee Tech(Jessie Holloway | Tennessee Tech)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., (WMC) - Potential future engineers in high school spent a week at the Tennessee Tech campus for the annual explorations in Engineering and computer camp.

High school students have had the chance to listen and learn from professors at Tennessee Tech from many different departments including, chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, manufacturing and engineering technology, and mechanical engineering.

The camp is taking place at Tennessee Tech from July 16-23.

One college student at the university said, “Tech was on my radar for colleges, but what really made me decide I wanted to go here was that engineering camp.”

For more info about the Explorations in Engineering and computing camp click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor

Latest News

Energy-efficient LED street lamp
MLGW replacing over 80k street lights in Memphis with LED versions
Matthew Heath
Tennessee family calls for U.S. government to show more urgency in release of former Marine
The snails were intercepted in Memphis.
U.S. Customs intercepts illegal Italian snails in Memphis
Scott Blackston mugshot
Man charged with stealing over $800k in jewelry