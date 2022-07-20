Tennessee Tech hosting engineering and computer camp for high school students

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., (WMC) - Potential future engineers in high school spent a week at the Tennessee Tech campus for the annual explorations in Engineering and computer camp.

High school students have had the chance to listen and learn from professors at Tennessee Tech from many different departments including, chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, manufacturing and engineering technology, and mechanical engineering.

The camp is taking place at Tennessee Tech from July 16-23.

One college student at the university said, “Tech was on my radar for colleges, but what really made me decide I wanted to go here was that engineering camp.”

For more info about the Explorations in Engineering and computing camp click here.

