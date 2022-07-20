Advertise with Us
Short-tail Nurse Sharks hatched in Tennessee Aquarium

Three short-tail Nurse Sharks hatched in the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on July 7.
Newly hatched Shorttail Nurse Shark pups (Pseudoginglymostoma brevicaudatum) at the Tennessee...
Newly hatched Shorttail Nurse Shark pups (Pseudoginglymostoma brevicaudatum) at the Tennessee Aquarium.(Doug Strickland | Doug Strickland/Tennessee Aquari)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 7, three short-tail Nurse Shark pups hatched from their eggs at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, a release from the aquarium stated.

The babies were hatched after the aquarium received three adult Short-tail Nurse Sharks, eight juveniles, and eight eggs from a facility in Canada last year. The eggs initially received from Canada hatched in 2021 after developing for 165 days, and the newest pups are born from the three adults.

Once fully grown, the Short-tail Nurse Shark pups will be swimming with other small sharks in the Tennessee Aquarium’s Stringray Touch exhibit. For now, they are not in an exhibit.

Short-tail Nurse Sharks are critically endangered, and officials with the Tennessee Aquarium said this breeding process is critical to the species’ survival. It will not only raise awareness about their status but also eventually provide Short-tail Nurse Sharks to other facilities across the country.

Short-tail Nurse Sharks are found in the western Indian Ocean, especially around Madagascar. The sharks are nocturnal and primarily eat fish and crustaceans, according to Tennessee Aquarium officials. Short-tail Nurse Sharks usually grow nearly three feet long and can live up to 30 years in captivity.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

