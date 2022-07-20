Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Shelby County Veterans Treatment Court to celebrate its 10th anniversary

A court from Tennessee is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
A court from Tennessee is celebrating its 10th anniversary.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterans Treatment Court in Tennessee will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Veterans Treatment Court started as the first court to move veterans away from the criminal justice system.

Over 400 veterans have graduated from the court since 2012.

Many participants come from situations such as: substance abuse, mental illnesses, or other illnesses they may have faced while in the service.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor

Latest News

Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy in Collierville receives pony from California
Collierville equine therapy welcomes pony from California
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 20, 2022
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
x
Collierville equine therapy welcomes pony from California