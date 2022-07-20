Shelby County Veterans Treatment Court to celebrate its 10th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterans Treatment Court in Tennessee will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Veterans Treatment Court started as the first court to move veterans away from the criminal justice system.

Over 400 veterans have graduated from the court since 2012.

Many participants come from situations such as: substance abuse, mental illnesses, or other illnesses they may have faced while in the service.

