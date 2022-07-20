Questions and concerns after brutal arrest by Oakland Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Questions and concerns about the recent arrest of a Mid-South man and medical care he needed afterwards.

The arrest happened Saturday in Oakland, Tennessee in Fayette County.

According to the affidavit, Oakland Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Calloway after they say he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers.

A confrontation between Calloway and the officers ended with Calloway bloodied and in need of stitches. Brandon’s attorney believes the type of car he was driving made police pull him over.

“All over what was reported to be in what was alleged to of been a traffic violation,” said Attorney Andre Wharton. “What turns into a head injuries, hospitalization and significant pain and suffering.”

According to a police affidavit, this all started Saturday, after Oakland Police say Calloway drove through a stop sign.

Police said Calloway was also clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20-mile per hour zone, leading officers to initiate a traffic stop.

But, they say Calloway would not pull over.

“We have not watch the squad car, dashcar camera to see when they’ve actually activated their lights, blue lights and sirens but they followed him for a while and then at some point they initiate the lights and sirens.”

Eventually, the pursuit ended at a home on Laurel Glen Drive where police say Calloway ran inside.

“Brandon obviously was trying to figure out, what’s going on here? Why are you guys following me. I’m not violating any law,” said Wharton. “They commence speaking with Brandon or try to speak with him. He’s clueless as to why they continue to pursue him when he didn’t believe he done anything wrong.”

When officers concluded that Calloway needed to be detained, they say he ran from them inside the house.

Officers say they kicked in two doors, used a taser and a baton to take him into custody.

“He’s just remaining hopeful that what happened to him will come to light and the Oakland police and the town of Oakland and that his story will serve as an example for other police departments and other officers who are trying to do the good work out protecting and serving.”

Police charged Calloway with evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

We reached out to Oakland Police for an interview or comment on this story.

The Police Chief told Action News 5 they had no comment.

Action News 5 is working to obtain police dash cam video and body-worn camera video of the incident.

