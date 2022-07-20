Oliva Ahern’s plans to commit to Auburn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oliva Ahern’s gymnastics career began at Believe Gymnastics in Memphis when she was seven years old.

“We immediately identified her as somebody with a really good, special talent,” said Keno Anderson, co-owner of Believe Gymnastics.

By the time she hit middle school, her talent had grown, and so had her dreams.

“When I started getting good, in like seventh grade, I thought “Oh my gosh, this could be a possibility. I could go to a Division I college and I could contribute,” said Ahern.

One of those schools that started recruiting her in seventh grade was Auburn, and Ahern, who just finished her sophomore year of high school, recently announced that’s where she’ll take her talents to the next level.

“It was so exciting,” said Ahern. “It’s been many years coming; I’ve always wanted to go to Auburn.”

There’s a good reason War Eagle pursued the Memphis native. She’s just one of 12 gymnasts in the class of 2024 that has a five-star rating from ‘College Gym News.’

It’s the fourth straight year that Auburn has received a commitment from a five-star recruit. When Ahern arrives on campus in a few years, she’ll be joining an uber-talented group.

“That’s really why I wanted to go to Auburn as well because I want to contribute, and I want to help out the team as much as I can,” Ahern said. “Knowing that they have five-star recruits, and they have a lot of talent already just puts me at ease as well, that I can help, and I can be there as well.”

Ahern is one of the best high school gymnasts in the country and a high D-I commit just after her 16 birthday.

So, what’s her ceiling?

“I don’t know that she has one,” Anderson says. “She can be as successful-as long as she stays injury free, she can be one of the most succesful college gymnasts that’s out there.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.