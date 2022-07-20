MLGW replacing over 80k street lights in Memphis with LED versions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW’s Dana Jeanes has provided an update on the ongoing process of converting Memphis’ street lights to LED.

The utility company has selected Ameresco for the $34 million project.

“The successful firm will be expected to design and implement the conversion of all street lighting in the city, estimated at approximately 84,000 units, to equivalent LED street luminaires,” the request for process (RFP) summary read. “The project is expected to be complete by October 2023.”

MLGW reported that the new lights are supposed to:

Create cost savings for customers (for the street light fee) Make city streets safer by providing better and brighter lights in neighborhoods Be better for the environment by using less energy

With this upgrade, MLGW anticipates an annual energy savings of 37.7 million kWh, which amounts to about 55% of current usage. MLGW also anticipates an annual reduction of 26,700 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Installations are to begin in September 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.