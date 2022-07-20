Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MLGW replacing over 80k street lights in Memphis with LED versions

Energy-efficient LED street lamp
Energy-efficient LED street lamp
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW’s Dana Jeanes has provided an update on the ongoing process of converting Memphis’ street lights to LED.

The utility company has selected Ameresco for the $34 million project.

“The successful firm will be expected to design and implement the conversion of all street lighting in the city, estimated at approximately 84,000 units, to equivalent LED street luminaires,” the request for process (RFP) summary read. “The project is expected to be complete by October 2023.”

MLGW reported that the new lights are supposed to:

  1. Create cost savings for customers (for the street light fee)
  2. Make city streets safer by providing better and brighter lights in neighborhoods
  3. Be better for the environment by using less energy

With this upgrade, MLGW anticipates an annual energy savings of 37.7 million kWh, which amounts to about 55% of current usage. MLGW also anticipates an annual reduction of 26,700 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Installations are to begin in September 2022.

