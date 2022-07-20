Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Mike Leach excited for another year with Rogers at QB

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMC) - At SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Tuesday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were front and center.

Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach took the Podium ahead of year 3 in Starkville to tout his quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers led the SEC in passing yards last season, and Leach thinks the junior can take it up a notch this year.

He’s already been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the Outstanding Player in College Football.

“And that’s the type of guy you try to have,” Leach said. “You’d rather be in that situation rather than somebody with a glaring weakness or something.” 

The Bulldogs open their season hosting the Memphis Tigers on September 3 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Jefferson, Hooper on watch list for Maxwell Award
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
SEC Media Days open with Ole Miss
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Elko among several Ole Miss stars drafted to MLB
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Ole Miss’ National Championship trophy to tour Mid-South