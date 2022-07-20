Mike Leach excited for another year with Rogers at QB

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMC) - At SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Tuesday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were front and center.

Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach took the Podium ahead of year 3 in Starkville to tout his quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers led the SEC in passing yards last season, and Leach thinks the junior can take it up a notch this year.

He’s already been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the Outstanding Player in College Football.

“And that’s the type of guy you try to have,” Leach said. “You’d rather be in that situation rather than somebody with a glaring weakness or something.”

The Bulldogs open their season hosting the Memphis Tigers on September 3 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville.

