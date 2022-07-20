Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Grizzlies hosting auditions for live entertainment teams

Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies generic(WMC)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting tryouts to become a live entertainer for the 2022-2023 season.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Memphis Grizzlies will be having tryouts for new performers to be a part of the live entertainment teams.

You will be able to perform at the Grizzlies home games if chosen to be a part of the team, as well as a few other events throughout the season.

An open interview can be over the phone, and all ages are welcome to try out for the following groups: Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, and Claw Crew.

All positions listed above will have tryouts at the Collage Dance Collective and must be registered to try out.

For more information, visit: Live Entertainment Team Auditions | Memphis Grizzlies (nba.com)

