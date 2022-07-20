MAS in need of foster homes as shelter reaches record numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is bursting at the seams setting a new record with over 300 dogs physically in the shelter.

To put it into perspective, based on kennel space and staffing the facility should have less than 200 animals.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the need for community support.

Pugh said the goal is to get at least 30 dogs into foster homes in the next three days.

All adoptions at MAS are just $25 through the end of the month.

