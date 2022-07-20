Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

MAS in need of foster homes as shelter reaches record numbers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is bursting at the seams setting a new record with over 300 dogs physically in the shelter.

To put it into perspective, based on kennel space and staffing the facility should have less than 200 animals.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the need for community support.

Pugh said the goal is to get at least 30 dogs into foster homes in the next three days.

All adoptions at MAS are just $25 through the end of the month.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Kurtrell Williams
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 Harbor Town murder
How extended screen time can affect your child’s vision
How extended screen time can affect your child’s vision
How extended screen time can affect your child’s vision
MAS in need of foster homes as shelter reaches record numbers