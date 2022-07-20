Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect on run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs.

The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas is wanted for first-degree murder.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Springs Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are all assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.