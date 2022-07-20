Advertise with Us
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect on run

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs.

The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas is wanted for first-degree murder.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Springs Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are all assisting in the investigation.

