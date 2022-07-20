Advertise with Us
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 Harbor Town murder

Kurtrell Williams
Kurtrell Williams(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge sentenced Kurtrell Williams to 35 years in prison for the murder of a Harbor Town woman in 2017.

Williams is guilty of killing 56-year-old Susan Grissom at her home on Island Drive near the intersection of Harbor Village Circle.

After his arrest. Williams admitted that he entered Grissom’s home, fired multiple shots at her, and took her cash and credit card.

Williams said he left the murder scene and drove to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of 3rd and Crump, where he tried use her card at the ATM to get cash.

He was indicted on first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm in the commission of aggravated burglary and possessing a firearm in 2018.

Williams will serve 35 years with no possibility for parole.

