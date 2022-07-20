Advertise with Us
Man charged in shooting mother while pushing baby in stroller, authorities say

Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a...
Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a stroller.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police say a mother was shot while walking her baby in a stroller.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Galloway has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times while pushing her infant in a stroller, WIS reported.

The sheriff’s office reported witnesses provided information to the investigators, and the victim was also able to provide details. Investigators identified Galloway as the suspect.

Authorities said they determined Galloway was at his home, and the sheriff’s office attempted to call him out. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators entered his house and said he was found hiding inside. Investigators say they also found the weapon suspected of being used in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office reported that Galloway and the victim did not know each other and believed the shooting was a road rage incident. Investigators said Galloway had become angry that the victim was too far in the roadway and started arguing with her.

Authorities said Galloway left the argument before coming back, striking the victim, and then getting his gun from his car and shooting at the woman and child.

According to police, they are still currently seeking the vehicle used in the incident.

Galloway was taken into custody and placed in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

