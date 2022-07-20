Advertise with Us
Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police investigation is underway in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Details are limited, but Action News 5′s Sydney Hawkins reports seeing several law enforcement vehicles that appear to have a SUV blocked that is riddled with several bullet holes.

Desoto County deputies, Horn Lake Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene in front of the Golden Corral on Goodman Road.

Goodman Road is blocked in both directions between Interstate Blvd. and Hwy 51 until further notice.

TRAFFIC ALERT! All traffic on Hwy 302 (Goodman Rd.) between Interstate Blvd and Hwy 51 will be shut down in both east...

Posted by Horn Lake Police Department on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

People are urged to avoid the area.

Stick with Action News 5 for updates on this developing situation.

