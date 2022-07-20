Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and woman were charged after stealing food from a softball park concession stand, an arrest report states.

Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35, are accused of breaking into the TriStar Ballpark also known as Badgett Fields on Ball Camp Pike, and stealing several food items and a projector. According to the report, the two broke into the concession stand and took:

50 bags of Doritos

Chili and cheese

Plastic forks and spoons

Salmon, hamburgers and hotdogs valued at $2,000

70 soft drinks

14 boxes of candy

$1,000 cash from a cash register

A projector

Security video reportedly showed the two entering the stand through a window. After officers arrived on scene, they found Novak near an abandoned home near the fields and took her into custody.

WVLT News spoke with an owner of the field, Andrea Foster, who said the two also vandalized a shed and other parts of the property. Additionally, Foster said that Johnson and Novak also took jewelry from the field’s lost and found. She also told WVLT News that the two took even more drinks, chips and even some speakers.

According to Foster, break-ins in the area have been increasing since a greenway was installed across the street. She said she plans to put up signage at the park to keep people out.

The two were charged with vandalism and burglary.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.