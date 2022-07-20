Advertise with Us
Jefferson, Hooper on watch list for Maxwell Award

(WDBJ)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - The Maxwell Award Watch List found its way to another pair of Mid-South SEC quarterbacks.

Sardis, Mississippi, native K.J. Jefferson of Arkansas was added to the list, along with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooper is on the Maxwell Watch List.

Hooper Transferred to the Vols from Virginia Tech and had a breakout season last year.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the Top College Football Player in NCAA Division One.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

