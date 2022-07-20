Jefferson, Hooper on watch list for Maxwell Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - The Maxwell Award Watch List found its way to another pair of Mid-South SEC quarterbacks.

Sardis, Mississippi, native K.J. Jefferson of Arkansas was added to the list, along with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooper is on the Maxwell Watch List.

Hooper Transferred to the Vols from Virginia Tech and had a breakout season last year.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the Top College Football Player in NCAA Division One.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.