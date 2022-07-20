Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars in Fiji, accused of killing his bride.

It was a vacation in paradise when 38-year-old Brad Dawson and 39-year-old Christe Chen Dawson took a romantic getaway to Fiji.

According to news outlets in Fiji, Christe Dawson was found dead in her hotel room. There is no official word about how she died.

Friends and family said the Dawsons got married in February after a whirlwind courtship.

She had just graduated from pharmacy school when the couple went to the luxurious 5-star Turtle Island resort.

Fiji Broadcast Corporation reports that Dawson is due in court there on July 27.

