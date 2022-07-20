How extended screen time can affect your child’s vision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the hot temperatures being seen in the Mid-South, many kids are staying indoors and turn to tablets and watching TV for entertainment.

It is a combination that could contribute to the progression of myopia, also known at nearsightedness.

Actress and mom of two Haylie Duff and Children’s Optometrist Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the link between extended screen time and the increase of myopia in children, along with tips on how to take part in a “screen staycation” this summer.

