Golden Gate Cathedral, STAR Academy hosts back-to-school giveaway celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golden Gate Cathedral and STAR Academy Charter School will host STAR Day, a backpack and school supply giveaway and back-to-school celebration on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m at 3260 James Road.

Pre-K through sixth graders will be given free school supplies and backpacks.

These supplies are available for the first 300 students.

It is a free event that will include bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, a video game truck, and food.

