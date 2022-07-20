Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Golden Gate Cathedral, STAR Academy hosts back-to-school giveaway celebration

Golden Gate Cathedral, STAR Academy hosts back-to-school giveaway celebration
Golden Gate Cathedral, STAR Academy hosts back-to-school giveaway celebration(WIS)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golden Gate Cathedral and STAR Academy Charter School will host STAR Day, a backpack and school supply giveaway and back-to-school celebration on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m at 3260 James Road.

Pre-K through sixth graders will be given free school supplies and backpacks.

These supplies are available for the first 300 students.

It is a free event that will include bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, a video game truck, and food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor

Latest News

Grizzlies generic
Memphis Grizzlies hosting auditions for live entertainment teams
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect on run
Kurtrell Williams
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 Harbor Town murder
MAS in need of foster homes as shelter reaches record numbers