Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a missing 12-year-old of West Memphis, Arkansas.

Peyton Lynn Moise is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.

If anyone has information regarding the her whereabout, contact the Carrol County Sherriff’s office at 662-237-9283.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.