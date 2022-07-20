Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)(WMC)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a missing 12-year-old of West Memphis, Arkansas.

Peyton Lynn Moise is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.

If anyone has information regarding the her whereabout, contact the Carrol County Sherriff’s office at 662-237-9283.

