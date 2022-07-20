Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A person was shot and killed by police officers in Horn Lake in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Horn Lake police tried to pull over the driver of a Jeep Cherokee on Hwy 302 near Mallard Creek around 1:30 a.m.

Other officers deployed “stop sticks” to attempt to flatten the vehicle’s tires.

The driver then kept going with four flat tires, police say.

After more pursuing, the officers were able to stop the vehicle using what they call a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention” maneuver on Goodman Road between I-55 and U.S. 51.

Police say the driver then pointed a revolver at one of the approaching officers.

The officers fired back, killing the driver.

Action News 5′s reporter on the scene reports a vehicle at the center of the investigation has multiple bullet holes in it. A witness to the scene that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday says he saw a car get pulled over by police in Horn Lake and heard gun shots fired.

SUV seen riddled with bullet holes (WMC)

