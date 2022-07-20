Advertise with Us
Dangerous heat will continue but tracking a chance of a few showers

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The heat and humidity will continue to rise today with high temperatures around 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of the area this afternoon, which means the feels like temperature will be between 110 and 115. It will remain dry this afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late tonight and early Thursday in a few spots.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 10%. Lows near 80 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday as a weak cold front moves into the Mid-South. Humidity will drop slightly Friday, but it will remain hot. Temperatures will be near record highs through the weekend. High temperatures will be near 100 all week.

WEEKEND: The heat sticks around this weekend with high temperatures over 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend. However, it will be sunny and dry.

NEXT WEEK: It will also be hot and humid next week with highs around 100. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

