Dangerous heat continues through next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity will continue to rise today with high temperatures around 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of the area this afternoon, which means the feels like temperature will be between 110 and 115. It will remain dry this afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 10%. Lows near 80 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A stray shower will be possible Thursday as a weak cold front moves into the Mid-South. Humidity will drop slightly Friday, but it will remain hot. Temperatures will be near record highs through the weekend. High temperatures will be near 100 all week.

WEEKEND: The heat sticks around this weekend with high temperatures over 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend. However, it will be sunny and dry.

NEXT WEEK: It will also be hot and humid next week with highs around 100. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

