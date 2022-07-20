Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Dangerous heat continues through next week

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity will continue to rise today with high temperatures around 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of the area this afternoon, which means the feels like temperature will be between 110 and 115. It will remain dry this afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 10%. Lows near 80 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A stray shower will be possible Thursday as a weak cold front moves into the Mid-South. Humidity will drop slightly Friday, but it will remain hot. Temperatures will be near record highs through the weekend. High temperatures will be near 100 all week.

WEEKEND: The heat sticks around this weekend with high temperatures over 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend. However, it will be sunny and dry.

NEXT WEEK: It will also be hot and humid next week with highs around 100. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 7/20
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to increasing heat & humidity
Extreme Heat the next several days
An extended period of dangerous heat this week
Tornado emergency kit
Breakdown: What is a tornado emergency & how it differs from a tornado warning