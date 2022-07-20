Advertise with Us
Collierville equine therapy welcomes pony from California

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An equine therapy center in Collierville is adding a new member to its herd. A large pony from California was shipped to the center in early June.

Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy provides physical and cognitive therapy to people with disabilities in the Mid-South. Close to a dozen horses, along with volunteers, are a part of a team providing specific therapy to people and their needs, according to Program Director Sara Zurenko.

“An individual might come here to ride to help improve their posture, balance, core, and coordination through that improved core strength that you get from riding a horse,” Zurenko said. “There is also a social aspect.”

The center’s newest member, Ben, is a large pony from California. Ben’s owners recently moved to the Memphis-area and wanted to find a home for him.

“She decided to ship him via FedEx,” Zurenko explained. “We were really excited. Definitely the biggest FedEx package I’ve ever received, and probably the biggest one she’s ever shipped. It was really cool to be able to go down and go to the FedEx tarmac and welcome Ben to Memphis and Southern Reins.”

His duties at Southern Reins will be similar to the work he did in California.

“Ben has been a children’s pony for many years,” Zurenko explained. “So, he has a lot of experience interacting with children in a lot of different environments.”

Ben will provide rides and a form of therapy to the people the center serves, according to officials.

“Ben will participate in our adoptive riding program, our unbridled horsemanship and Silver Stewart visits,” Zurenko said. “He is very a well-rounded pony and we’re really hoping that he’s going to serve a lot of individuals.”

Center officials said he will begin providing rides in a few weeks. They want to give him time to get acclimated to his new space.

“Especially with a big trip like that, we’re definitely giving him time to settle in,” Zurenko said. “Horse are habitual creatures, so any kind of move like that can be just a little difficult for them.”

