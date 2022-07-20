Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Best Life: When does stress become anxiety?

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Forty million adults in the u-s are affected by anxiety disorders each year. That’s almost the entire population of California. But how do you know if what you’re feeling is anxiety or stress? And what can you do if you or someone you love is starting to feel overwhelmed?

“I would say that a lot of us are under stress. Sometimes stress can lead to anxiety and when it crosses over to anxiety then you’re going to see more, more physical symptoms,” states psychologist Kathleen McHugh.

McHugh says there’s a fine line between stress and anxiety. When symptoms start to interfere with how you’re functioning, your sleep, your eating, your work, how you feel physically, you may have anxiety. Experts say first distract yourself.

“It can be scrolling on your phone. It can be texting someone. It can be, um, getting up out of your seat, changing your environment,” says McHugh.

Practice positive self-talk. Focus on stopping your negative inner voice. And don’t be afraid to relax.

“So, our minds and our bodies are so intertwined that when our mind is anxious, our body is usually tense, and sometimes we can relax our body and get our mind to follow along,” McHugh proclaims

Always validate, never dismiss anxious feelings

“Don’t say there’s nothing to be anxious about, or why are you anxious about that or that doesn’t make any sense,” states McHugh

And lay out a plan to help get through what is triggering those feelings.

“So, you’re not just ruminating about it or you’re not just stressing about it. You’ve got a plan,” McHugh said.

To help someone who is having an anxiety attack remain calm. Let them pull from your steady emotions to calm themselves down. Another thing is to use “we” statements. These statement will help assure the person that they are not alone.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 7/20
Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old
Blytheville City Council approved two ordinances for BPD
Blytheville police officers will see a pay raise