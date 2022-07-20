Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Austin Riley singles in first MLB All-Star Game

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals' Patrick Corbin in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WMC) - This year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game marked the first appearance for former Memphis-area high school star Austin Riley in the Mid-Summer Classic.

Riley, who prepped at DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, earned his spot amongst the stars with his bat, having slugged 27 home runs this season for the Atlanta Braves. 

Riley leads the majors with 9 home runs in July, and has 10 extra base hits during a 12-game hitting streak.

He’s just the second player in franchise history to have at least 100 hits and 25 homers before the All-Star break, joining the legendary Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

“I’m pumped, you know like I said this is a huge honor,” Riley said. “(I’m) super excited to be a part of this. Glad my family is able to make it out here, they’re coming in today. So you know it’s going to be a crazy experience and try to take everything in for what it’s worth and enjoy it.”

Riley, one of six Braves named to the NL All-Star team, went 1-2 in the All-Star Game with a strikeout in the 6th and a single in the 8th inning.

The American League beat the National League 3-2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

