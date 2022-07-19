Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Your First Alert to increasing heat & humidity

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has expanded and extended an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in the Mid-South as the unrelenting summer heat continues with little if any relief in sight.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 102 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon high near 101 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs near 100, and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain highs in the upper 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
Woman dead after shooting on Whitehaven Lane
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms

Latest News

Extreme Heat the next several days
An extended period of dangerous heat this week
Tornado emergency kit
Breakdown: What is a tornado emergency & how it differs from a tornado warning
Extreme Heat the next several days
Sagay's Tuesday midday First Alert Forecast 7/19/22
WMC First Alert Weather
Storms this morning, dangerous heat this week