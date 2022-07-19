Your First Alert to increasing heat & humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has expanded and extended an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in the Mid-South as the unrelenting summer heat continues with little if any relief in sight.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 102 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon high near 101 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs near 100, and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain highs in the upper 90s.

