Vols, Hogs have big day 2 of MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee saw a program-record 6 players taken on MLB Draft day two.

In the 3rd Round, Trey Lipscomb was picked by the Nats, and Ben Joyce went to the Angels.

In the 6th Round, the Diamondbacks get Will Mabry, and the Twins Take Jorel Ortega.

For the 7th round, Seth Stephenson go to Detroit, and Mark McLaughlin was taken by the White Sox.

Arkansas ha a Hog Pen of players in the Draft on day two as well.

4th round Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle went to the White Sox.

In the 5th round, Jalen Battles was chosen by Tampa Bay.

Three Razorbacks went in the 9th round: The Marlins selected pitcher Evan Taylor, Connor Noland goes to the Cubs and White Sox get catcher Michael Turner.

Pitcher Zeb Vermillion was selected to the Mets in the 10th round.

