Summer Wells’ dad releases letter he wrote to missing daughter

Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, released a letter addressing who he calls her possible captors
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At midnight on Tuesday, Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, released a letter he penned to the little girl and the people he described as her potential captors.

The letter was posted on the Find Summer Wells website.

You can read the full hand-written letter here.

Prior to the letter’s release, representatives of Don Wells posted to YouTube to announce the letter would be forthcoming. Don Wells and his team asked the letters be treated with the “greatest respect.” Any comments surrounding the letters are merely speculation, the post stated.

Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

A timeline of Summer Wells’ disappearance can be found here.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believes Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Here’s everything we know about Summer’s disappearance.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse