Storms this morning, dangerous heat this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms are moving through parts of the Mid-South this morning, but rain will come to an end by 9 am. The rest of the day will be sunny and dry. There is an excessive heat warning in place today from 11 am to 7 pm. This means that the humidity will make it feel more like 110-115. It will remain warm tonight with lows around 80 degrees.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% rain before 9 am. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 80 degrees. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The heat and humidity will remain high on Wednesday with highs around 100 and a heat index around 110. A stray shower will be possible Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be near record highs through the weekend. High temperatures will be over 100 most of the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs around 101 and lows near 80 degrees.

