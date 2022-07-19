Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
SEC Media Days open with Ole Miss

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The unofficial start of the college football season is underway with the advent of SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Up on day one was the Ole Miss Rebels.

It’s gonna be tough for the Rebels to pick up where they left off, with their first 10 win regular season in school history and a berth in the Sugar Bowl last year.

The Rebels also come back without record-setting Quarterback Matt Corral, but if you listen to the players, they aren’t too concerned.

“We still have a lot of returning guys as well obviously,” Nick Broeker said. Broeker is a preseason All-SEC offensive line pick. “You know, there are some new faces but you still have a really good core group of guys, a group of good older guys. They have really been able to help as leaders and so I’m really excited about that as well.”

Head Coach Lane Kiffin is up for the challenge.

“I think it re-energizes you sometimes. That can be an issue with, you know, having a ton of your top players returning. It’s the same as if you’re ranked really high. It’s very easy to not be complacent and buy into that, ‘oh well they already know what they’re doing.’ You better get re-energized and start step one with all these new kids coming in or you’re going to be in trouble.” 

Ole Miss kicks of 2022 against Troy 3 p.m. Sept. 3 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

