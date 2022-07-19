Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson issued the following statement after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19:

“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days. My office remains fully operational for MS-02 constituents. I strongly encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe. COVID-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus.”

Thompson also stressed the importance of vaccinations to, “protect yourself and do our part.”

