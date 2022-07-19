Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson issued the following statement after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19:

Thompson also stressed the importance of vaccinations to, “protect yourself and do our part.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning weather - 7/19
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
Anticipation grows for first FedEx Cup playoff event