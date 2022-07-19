Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Pujols shines in final Home Run Derby

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby featured a player near and dear to Memphians who follow the Redbirds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols, the most famous former Redbird of them all, gets in the box to rake for the final time in his illustrious career.  This is his 5th Home Run Derby. 

Pujols is retiring after 22 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Cards. His 685 career homers ranks 5th all time. 

The 42-year-old Pujols, the 8th seed, upsets 29-year-old #1 seed Kyle Schwarber in a first round tiebreaker, 20 homers to 19. 

In the second round, he takes Juan Soto of the Nationals to the wire before falling 16 homers to 15.

Soto goes on to win the MLB Home Run Derby, beating Julio Rodriguez in the finals 16 homers to 15.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
SEC Media Days open with Ole Miss
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022,...
Vols, Hogs have big day 2 of MLB Draft
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Elko among several Ole Miss stars drafted to MLB
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist