Pujols shines in final Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby featured a player near and dear to Memphians who follow the Redbirds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols, the most famous former Redbird of them all, gets in the box to rake for the final time in his illustrious career. This is his 5th Home Run Derby.

Pujols is retiring after 22 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Cards. His 685 career homers ranks 5th all time.

The 42-year-old Pujols, the 8th seed, upsets 29-year-old #1 seed Kyle Schwarber in a first round tiebreaker, 20 homers to 19.

In the second round, he takes Juan Soto of the Nationals to the wire before falling 16 homers to 15.

Soto goes on to win the MLB Home Run Derby, beating Julio Rodriguez in the finals 16 homers to 15.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.