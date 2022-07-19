Advertise with Us
New Hospitality Hub opens on Washington Ave.

By Walter Murphy and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month the Hospitality Hub in Memphis will have a newly improved place to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Whether it’s rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine we’re outside meeting those clients,” said Bailey Amos, Guest Services Supervisor.

Amos has worked at Hospitality Hub’s Plaza Campus for nearly 2 years in all of the elements, which she says has been challenging.

Amos handles the challenges without complaint, meeting the Bluff City unhoused and underserved population right where they are.

“This is an expanded day operation facility as well as shelter for women and children,” said Jessica Houari, Director of Program Operations.

Day services will be offered to everyone, helping people with things like getting a license or a birth certificate.

The new Hub Hotel will be specifically for women and children, offering 31 beds, 17 trundles, and a number of roll-in cribs and pack-and-plays.

Most rooms are connected by a bathroom, so guests with larger families can stay together.

The Hub also has 10 studios for guests who don’t have access to other types of shelters.

They will have free salon service staffed by Pavo Salon of Memphis.

“It really has been a long time coming and I couldn’t be more excited to begin serving people from this building. Like I said before, we’re going to be able to serve so many more people,” said Amos.

Hospitality hub tour