MPD: 12-year-old missing, got into car with man she met on social media

Yamilet Hernandez
Yamilet Hernandez(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a 12-year-old girl is missing and may be with a man.

A city watch was issued for Yamilet Hernandez.

The girl was last seen just after midnight Tuesday at her home on Wellington Street.

Police say she got into a red car with a man she met on social media.

She has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray shorts.

