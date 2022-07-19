MPD: 12-year-old missing, got into car with man she met on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a 12-year-old girl is missing and may be with a man.

A city watch was issued for Yamilet Hernandez.

The girl was last seen just after midnight Tuesday at her home on Wellington Street.

Police say she got into a red car with a man she met on social media.

She has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray shorts.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.