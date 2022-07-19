MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too.

Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay.

“Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able to do,” said Raymond Forbus, MLGW customer.

Raymond Forbus lives in the cooper young neighborhood on a fixed income.

He said his June MLGW bill increased by more than $150 dollars. It’s a financial strain on his wallet.

“My landlord has warned me that my lease is up this month so it’s going to increase at least 50% from what it is currently,” said Forbus.

MLGW reported in June that utility providers, including TVA, are experiencing high fuel prices nationwide.

For that reason, customers will see between a $30 to $60 increase on their bill, depending on consumption.

However, Midtown resident Stephanie Harrover said her bill is even higher.

“Last month it was probably about $250 or $260, and this month was $642,” said Stephanie Harrover MLGW customer.

As utility usage continues to spike, Harrover said she hopes to cut costs by setting her thermostat to the recommended 78 degrees during the day.

“I bought a fan, and that helps. I turn that on at night but keep the upstairs cooler it and it keeps the upstairs cooler,” said Harrover.

The company said the increase is expected to last until September when customers typically use less air conditioning.

MGLW has payment and assistance programs, as well as extension policies, click here to read.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

