Memphis twins compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Viewers of Tuesday’s season finale of NBC’s Dancing with Myself will get a double dose of Memphis. Jemarcus and Demarcus White, twins from the Bluff City, will be performing on the dance show.

The White twins have taken a love and talent for dance and made it big on social media. They are known as the Pric3less Twinz on social media.

They are taking those moves that got them so famous online to our television screens.

“We are famous on Tik Tok and we are booming a little on Instagram,” the Pric3less Twinz said. “[Producers] hit us up back in October. We thought it was a fake show at first.”

The Pric3less Twinz said producers of NBC’s newest dance show Dancing with Myself invited them on the show last year. On Tuesday night, the twins finally make their prime time debut appearing on the season finale of the show which has celebrity judges give contestants different dance challenges.

“You got to watch the show,” they said. “You gots to watch the show because it’s the season finale. It’s a blessing and honor to be on the season finale because we could’ve been on the other episodes too but our episode killed it.”

It took a lot of hard work through adversity for the Pric3less Twinz to go from Memphis to the NBC sound stage.

Jemarcus and Demarcus said they experienced homelessness and moved all over Memphis throughout their childhood. They started dancing while at Hanley Elementary School in Orange Mound.

Eventually, they got more serious about dancing in high school at Kirby High School. Plus, they have never taken a dance class.

“We learned everything from Youtube like Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher, Omarion, all these different people,” the Pric3less Twinz said.

The loss of many family members, including a sibling and their mother, almost caused the twins to stop dancing altogether. Through faith, and the hope for something bigger, the brothers picked themselves and are now finding themselves on the biggest stage of their lives.

“We manifested this when we were six years old,” they said. “I told my mama we’re going to be on TV, were going to model and everything we manifested is here because of God.”

They’re expecting Memphis to show its support, as it always does. You can support the Pric3less Twinz by tagging them on social media along with NBC and superstar judges of the show Shakira, Nick Jones, and Liza Koshy.

Dancing with Myself airs Tuesday, July 19 at 9 p.m. on Action News 5.

