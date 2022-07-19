Memphis man made threats on judge, prosecutor in Davidson Co., TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Special agents in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the threats made to a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County that began on May 6.

TBI said Bobby Terell Harris was responsible for making the phone calls and threats to those involved in his case.

Harris was arrested on June 21 in Shelby County on charges unrelated to the threats.

He was transported about three weeks later to Davidson County jail, where he was booked on two counts of retaliation for past action and held on a $56,000 bond.

