MDOT to work on 10 road construction projects in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More construction cones will come to Madison County now that the Mississippi Department of Transportation has received money to complete road projects throughout the state.

$148 million will be going towards Madison County road construction, including widening I-55 between Madison and Gluckstadt.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said they received more money from the state and federal government than they’ve ever received before.

“When you look at what the legislation did in the end, additional dollars to us with the emergence of bridge money of $100 million, it brought us a total of $1.4 billion, which is better than we’ve ever had,” Commissioner Simmons said.

Of the $148 million for Madison County, 10 projects will begin between now and 2025. Three of those projects will take up the majority of the budget. They include Madison Ave. widening, I-55 widening, and several bridges being constructed north of Canton on Highway 51.

“Madison County has traffic needs. I’m glad to see the money coming from the Commissioner to be able to help us move traffic and get to work and get to school,” Supervisor President Paul Griffin said.

Supervisor Griffin said the major projects will help with Madison County’s ability to expand north.

“We are one of the fastest growing counties in the state. So that $148 million, we’re hoping we can get it, get it on up because we get other needs that we’re working on right now,” Supervisor Griffin said.

Commissioner Simmons said in order for these projects to be completed; recurring funds are needed in addition to the money they have already been given.

“It’s important because of the inflation costs. We need about $3 billion to build new capacity. The new money that we received this year is not going to be able to do that. It’s going to help us plan for the future, but we need recurring dollars in order to carry these projects out,” Commissioner Simmons said.

Other projects in Madison County include:

Highway 22 paving from five lane to Highway 51 - $2.5 million

Highway 51 at Green Oak Lane intersection improvements - $2.3 million

Highway 51 Bridges (124.7, 126.6, 130.0, 130.1, and 130.4) from Canton to Holmes County Line - $17 million

Highway 51 paving from Madison to Dinkins st. - $4 million

Highway 16 paving from 43 Leake County Line - $4.3 million

Highway 51 Bridge (136.4) north of Canton - $1 million

I-55 in Madison County to I-20 Hinds County installation of cable rails - $3 million

