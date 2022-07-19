Man pleads guilty to theft after failing to remit sales tax collected from customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Failure to remit sales tax from customers has led to Tipton county man pleading guilty to theft.

Tennessee Department of Revenue performed an investigation that led to Adam Kelly pleading guilty to theft of $60,000 on Monday July 18, 2022.

Kelley failed to remit sales tax collected from customers at Wyatt Earp’s Steak House.

Judge Blake Neil ordered that Kelly must pay $273,963.22 in restitution and before entering the plea must pay 9,037.78 of the seized funds.

