Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murdering his grandparents, gets 2 life sentences

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive...
Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandparents.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents last year.

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, 26, pled guilty to the murder of his grandparents on June 14 and was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms in prison, one for each victim, according to a statement from the Eugene Police Department.

Investigators said they found his grandparents, Nancy L. Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 87, dead inside a home and quickly determined that the couple was murdered.

Later that afternoon, police named Borden-Cortez, their grandson, as a suspect, KPTV reported. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021, in Springfield, Oregon, while he was driving. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
Woman dead after shooting on Whitehaven Lane

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 19, 2022
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week,...
CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran’s backing
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law