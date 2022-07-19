Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping, elderly abuse after threatening to kill mother, police say

Man threatened to kill his mother.
Man threatened to kill his mother.(SCSO)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an altercation with his mother, a man was charged with multiple counts including, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Troy Jones got into a verbal argument with his mother that resulted in Jones verbally abusing her, according to the police report

Police say Troy Jones stated in the argument, " I’m going to die today, sure gonna kill you!” This statement led to Troy Jones knocking his own mother to the living room floor.

Then after being pushed to the living room floor, the victim got up until Jones grabbed her around the neck, threatening to kill her with a statue that she had placed in her house., the report says

Jones then locked the back door and took her keys so that she was unable to leave the house. Police say Jones then stated that, “If you call the police, I’ll will burn your house down!”

The victim eventually was able to escape as she made her way to the back of the house and grabbed a spare key to the front door.

A neighbor saw her in distress outside of her house and called the police.

This led to the result of the arrest of Troy Jones on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19, White House hearing continues in his absence
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’