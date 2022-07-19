Advertise with Us
Man arrested for soliciting child sexual abuse material

Man arrested for distributing child sexual abuse imagery.
Man arrested for distributing child sexual abuse imagery.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrest man for soliciting child sexual abuse imagery online.

Agents from TBI cybercrime and digital evidence Unit received from the national center for missing and exploited children that a man was distributing child sex abuse images on Kik accounts.

The man was identified as Tanner G. Robinson and there was a warrant out for his arrest on July 18th at his home, 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson Tennessee.

Robinson has a bond set at $15,000 and is still an ongoing investigation as of today.

