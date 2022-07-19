Man arrested for soliciting child sexual abuse material
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrest man for soliciting child sexual abuse imagery online.
Agents from TBI cybercrime and digital evidence Unit received from the national center for missing and exploited children that a man was distributing child sex abuse images on Kik accounts.
The man was identified as Tanner G. Robinson and there was a warrant out for his arrest on July 18th at his home, 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson Tennessee.
Robinson has a bond set at $15,000 and is still an ongoing investigation as of today.
