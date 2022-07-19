Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Face upcoming surgery with ease using this checklist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Facing an upcoming surgery can be stressful, but there are steps you can take to feel more prepared.

JoAnn Evans, clinical director of perioperative service for Methodist South Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share a helpful checklist for those who might have an upcoming surgery.

Evans also offered tips for returning home after same-day surgery or if you must spend the night in the hospital.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures
Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South
Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South