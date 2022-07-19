Elko among several Ole Miss stars drafted to MLB

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Major League Baseball Draft zeroed in on several Ole Miss players Monday.

The Rebels had 3 players hearing their names called on Day 2 of the MLB Draft.

Slugger Tim Elko, considered the heart and soul of the team, is taken in the 10th Round by the Chicago White Sox.

Also drafted in the 6th round was pitcher Dylan DeLucia to the Cleveland Guardians.

Hayden Dunhurts was selected by the Kansas City Royals.

The MLB Draft ends Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.