Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Elko among several Ole Miss stars drafted to MLB

Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World Series national championship in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)(Bruce Newman | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Major League Baseball Draft zeroed in on several Ole Miss players Monday.

The Rebels had 3 players hearing their names called on Day 2 of the MLB Draft.

Slugger Tim Elko, considered the heart and soul of the team, is taken in the 10th Round by the Chicago White Sox.

Also drafted in the 6th round was pitcher Dylan DeLucia to the Cleveland Guardians.

Hayden Dunhurts was selected by the Kansas City Royals.

The MLB Draft ends Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
SEC Media Days open with Ole Miss
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022,...
Vols, Hogs have big day 2 of MLB Draft
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
Pujols shines in final Home Run Derby
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist