Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know the Mid-South is considered part of the melanoma belt?

With sweltering temperatures here in the Mid-South, many are spending time by the pool which makes protecting your skin so important.

Melanoma is particularly deadly, and it is one of the few cancers on the increase rather than the decline.

Dr. Martin Fleming, Surgical oncologist with Regional One Health and Division Chief for Surgical Oncology at University of Tennessee Health Science Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the early warning signs to look out for and when to go see a doctor.

“We see patient with melanoma in their teens and 20s,” Dr. Fleming said. “I’ve even seen some pediatric cases.”

Dr. Fleming said it is important to get an annual skin exam and if you see a freckle or mole that looks like it is changing don’t wait to get it checked out.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

