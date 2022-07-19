Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story looking at the latest developments in the One Beale Project and what it could mean for taxpayers.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

Latest News

A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South
Doctor warns of increased melanoma risk in the Mid-South
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
(PRNewsfoto/Proximie)
Face upcoming surgery with ease using this checklist