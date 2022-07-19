Clinton artists restore Civil War cannon carriage for display in military park

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Civil War history is being preserved in Clinton as artists put the finishing touches on battlefield weaponry. For more than two years, two men have been working tirelessly to restore a cannon carriage that weathered the elements and will now find a new home on a Georgia historical battlefield.

In the winter of 2020, Paul Gore began dismantling this 172-year-old Civil War cannon carriage. It was brought from Pamplin Historic Park in Virginia to be restored.

The metal artisan removed rotted wood and refurbished rusted nails and bolts. Reusing the pieces forged in 1850.

“It was amazing looking at all these things and marveling at the state of technology at that time,” said Paul Gore. “They were able to fashion all this iron into the parts that they needed and designed something that had a lot of strength.”

Wood craftsman and sculptor Clayton Waddell Jr. spent several months using oak from Indiana to replicate the Civil War-era weapon.

“It’s amazing that they could do what they did,” said Waddell. “I have a lot of modern tools, and they had old, much simpler tools. The resourcefulness is phenomenal.”

“We saved the carriage. It would have otherwise gone to the trash heap,” said historian Parker Hills.

The retired Brigadier General coordinated the project with the Blue Gray Education Society of Chatam, Virginia. The carriage will find its home at the Rocky Face Ridge Battlefield near Dalton, Georgia.

“This is going on hallowed ground where soldiers fought from both sides, and the result of this campaign will be the capture of Atlanta, Georgia in 1863, and eventually that will be a major stroke in ending the civil war,” said Hills.

Tuesday, it will be on its journey to Georgia to educate the public about American battlefields.

