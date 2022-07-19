Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Annoying spam texts

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it. Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.

Sometimes people opt in to these types of texts without even knowing it. If the message is from a recognized business and offers a way to opt out, do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It’s free, and it helps your carrier take action.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop it from sending you more messages. And you can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission if you’re getting messages you never agreed to.

Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt out of marketing texts or emails.

Another tip if you’re getting texts you can’t seem to stop: Check the company’s online privacy policy for a way to opt out.

That’s where Dress Barn’s opt-out policy states you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying STOP.

Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying, and some can be dangerous. Smishing—as it’s called—is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency. The message may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. It may even sound friendly or use your name.

If you get a suspicious text you didn’t sign up for—don’t reply—even if it says to “text STOP” to opt out. Block the number, then delete the text.

Another tip from CR: Add your name to the Do Not Call Registry; it covers unwanted text messages, too.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning weather - 7/19
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ dad releases letter he wrote to missing daughter
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
Anticipation grows for first FedEx Cup playoff event
Senior citizens fall victim to fake MLGW scam
Senior citizens fall victim to fake MLGW scam